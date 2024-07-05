Isolated residents may finally getting new bridge

The remains of the Glen Alton bridge in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikoura. Photo: Supplied by Kaikōura District Council

Clarence Valley residents are hopeful they may finally get their bridge back, eight years after it was destroyed in an earthquake.

Steve and Shirley Millard have been waiting since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016 for the Glen Alton bridge to be restored over the Waiau Toa Clarence River, north of Kaikōura.

The couple has welcomed news that the Kaikōura District Council has asked its preferred contractor to investigate whether the bridge can be restored at the original site.

‘‘If they put it in the right place it has got a better chance of staying there,’’ Mr Millard said.

The original location had rocks to protect the bridge, he said.

‘‘It would be nice to think they could get it done this summer so people can get on with their lives.’’

The Kaikōura District Council has applied to Environment Canterbury for a resource consent to build a $13.5 million bridge, 500 metres upstream from the previous bridge.

But the proposed site faces opposition from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura due to cultural reasons.

The Millards were among several properties in the Clarence Valley, including forestry blocks, some large hill country properties and Department of Conservation land.

For now the only access in and out is via Waipapa Road, Wharekiri Stream and a paper road through several properties.

But the Wharekiri Stream was prone to flooding in heavy rain events and could be impassable for up to two weeks.

Access is by four-wheel-drive only.

Mr Millard said the couple has had to postpone three trips to Australia over the last 7.5 years because they couldn’t get out.

‘‘And a few times we have been cut off from home.’’

Mr Millard, who owns a digger and a bulldozer, has the job of maintaining the ford and the road, which is subject to several landslips.

The Wharekiri Stream can be impassible after a heavy rainfall. Photo: Supplied by Shirley Millard

Council chief executive Will Doughty said the Rūnanga has indicated it would support building the new bridge at the original site.

‘‘It is a logical site for a bridge, though not ideal for access.

‘‘One of the challenges is the access to the old site and getting through private property and we need to consider whether it is feasible and what the costs are.’’

Mr Doughty said the council expected to receive a 50 percent design by the end of the month, which will give an indication of whether it is feasible to build the new bridge at the original site.

The project has been approved for a 95% subsidy from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, as part of its earthquake repairs.

But the funding has a sunset clause and needs to be completed by the end of next year.

Comment has been sought from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air