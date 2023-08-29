Man in court on drug-driving charge after fatal Canterbury crash

The collision happened at the junction of Mouse Point Rd (State Highway 7) and Leslie Hills Rd. Photo: Google

A man involved in a fatal North Canterbury crash has appeared in court charged with causing death while driving after allegedly consuming a controlled drug.

Aaron Wayne Carter, 49, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Monday on a raft of charges after the crash on February 24 this year.

The collision happened on State Highway 7, near Culverden south of Hanmer Springs, at the junction of Mouse Point Rd and Leslie Hills Rd.

Carter was charged with causing the death of Graham Louis Rouse, 76, while in charge of a motor vehicle when his blood contained evidence of using a controlled drug. The Napier man was also charged with injuring Rouse’s wife, Janine Rouse.

Carter also faces charges of driving without a licence, driving an unlicensed vehicle, possession of 1.45 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe, possession of three grams of cannabis, possession of an oxycodone tablet, possession of 89 Temazapam tablets and offering to sell Temazapam.

He was remanded on bail for three weeks to apply for legal aid.

His next appearance will be in the Christchurch District Court on September 12.

An online death notice for Graham Rouse said that he was a father, stepfather, and the “poppa” of six grandchildren.

It said he was a “proud member” of the Hanmer Springs community.

-By Ric Stevens

Open Justice multimedia journalist