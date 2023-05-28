Man in custody after AOS callout in Rangiora

Armed police and a dog unit were searching a property on Good St in Rangiora. Photo: NZME

A man has been taken into custody as a police operation unfolds in a North Canterbury town.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a dog unit, were seen searching a property on Good St in Rangiora.

A man in handcuff, was seen being escorted away from the property by police.

Five police cars were at the scene.

An armed officer was seen carrying a ladder towards a fence in the backyard of the property.

Earlier, police told NZME they were responding to a report of a possible sighting of a firearm in Rangiora.

Police have been approached for further details.