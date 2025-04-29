Money for road reseals and 'weeping sore' rail bridge

Photo: LDR

Another $1 million of extra road resealing is on the way for Mid Canterbury next summer.

Ashburton district councillors decided how to use $2.2m in ratepayer money, unsubsidised funding that is the result of a shortfall in the NZ Transport Agency funding.

In 2024/25, the councillors opted to spend almost the entire unsubsidised $2.46m on 50km of additional reseals, on top of the subsidised 50km, with the around $500,000 that was left over was used for a variety of other roading projects.

This time around the council has opted for $1m of additional reseals in 2025/26.

There had been $2.5m of unsubsidised money before two previously unsubsidised projects received late approval for funding from NZTA, taking $300,000 out of the unsubsidised budget to cover the council’s share of the projects.

That left $2.2m.

With $1m going to reseals, there was some conjecture over where the rest of the money should go.

Councillor Richard Wilson raised concerns about the budget for the “weeping sore of the Wills Street rail bridge refurbishment”.

Staff recommended assigning $365,000 of the unsubsidised money to the project, an estimated $705,000 refurbishment of the 108-year-old heritage-listed structure.

Wilson didn’t initially grasp that the unsubsidised funding was not additional funding on top of the $705,000 budgeted for the project.

Roading manager Mark Chamberlain said the refurbishment could be covered from the existing subsidised structure maintenance budget, of around $850,000, but would mean “we are not spending much on all our other structures”.

The additional money enables for more work on other bridges, not just the railway footbridge, Chamberlian said.

Wilson still wanted a fixed figure attached to the project due to concerns around its “open budget”, but Chamberlain said the final figure won’t be known until a contractor prices the work which is the next step.

Replacing 42 of the worst concrete streetlight poles for $220,000 was included.

Cr Rob Mackle was “pretty sure a good half of them could last into the next financial year” and felt the higher risk that needed addressing was local intersection upgrades, with $50,000 assigned for signage improvements at curves and intersections.

A late request submitted to the council by Lauriston School for a $200,000 roading modification and turning bay project to be moved up the priority list and receive funding was denied.

Councillors Russell Ellis, Tony Todd, and Wilson questioned the process of the request being submitted.

Wilson did not want to set a precedent for “queue jumping” and that it could be considered next year.

With it ruled out, the councillors still needed to trim $100,000 off the proposed list.

The decision was to reduce the drainage and road marking budgets by $50,000 each.

Where the $2.2m is going:

Reseals $1,000,000

Structures maintenance $365,000

New Streetlights in conjunction with power undergrounding $225,000

Replace concrete street light poles (42 poles) $220,000

Road marking $150,000

Drainage improvements $100,000

Signage improvements at curves and intersections $50,000

Footpath Maintenance $50,000

Road Safety Promotions $20,000

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.