Friday, 4 March 2022

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canterbury crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A crash in the Waimakariri district last night closed a State Highway 1 off ramp for several hours and left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

    The motorcyclist was transported to hospital after the crash at the Tram and Island Rds intersection in Clarkville about 7.45pm on Thursday.

    A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was sent to the scene.

    Tram Rd to the west was closed and traffic was detoured down Giles Rd. The SH1 Tram Rd off-ramp was also closed for about five hours, with traffic detoured through Kaiapoi.

    The roads reopened just after 11pm.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter