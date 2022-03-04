Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canterbury crash

A crash in the Waimakariri district last night closed a State Highway 1 off ramp for several hours and left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital after the crash at the Tram and Island Rds intersection in Clarkville about 7.45pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was sent to the scene.

Tram Rd to the west was closed and traffic was detoured down Giles Rd. The SH1 Tram Rd off-ramp was also closed for about five hours, with traffic detoured through Kaiapoi.

The roads reopened just after 11pm.