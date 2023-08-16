New Gull station opens in Woodend

Gull has opened its new self-service petrol station in North Canterbury.

Located at 3 Bob Robertson Drive, Woodend, the new unmanned station will be open 24/7 and offer Regular 91, Premium 95 and Diesel.

Gull chief executive Dan Gilbert says the company is excited to expand its network in Canterbury and open another new site - its fifth in the region.

“Christchurch is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and we’ve been looking forward to opening another new fuel station to provide motorists with greater choice.

“With the new site, we will be bringing the ‘Gull Effect’ to more parts of Christchurch so that we can continue to help keep fuel prices as low as possible for our customers and the wider community,” says Gilbert.