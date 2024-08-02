New library springs a leak

Two buckets in the children's library to catch the drips from a leaky glass panel. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK

The buckets in Ashburton’s new library are not for playing with and are not an art installation.

They are to deal with a leak in Te Whare Whakatere, the Ashburton District Council's new library and civic centre that opened in January.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach confirmed there had been some minor leaking from the glass atrium above the Pioneer Hall.

“The location appears to be at the edge of the flashing and it may be connected to recent work to replace a nearby double-glazed window.

“It will be fixed as soon as possible.”

The minor leak caused no damage, he said.

When the old library flooded again in November, library staff thought the move to Te Whare Whakatere marked the end of their water-woes.

Library manager Jill Watson has been at the library since 1975 and said, at the time, it was the worst flooding in the building she had seen, and hopefully the last.

The old building had become prone to leaking following earthquake damage.

Pioneer Hall was incorporated into Te Whare Whakatere and now the glass atrium is leaking after a glass panel was replaced. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK

After seven months in the new facility, heavy rain this week resulted in two buckets taking up temporary residence in the children’s library.

The historic Pioneer Hall, built in 1916, was absorbed into the new complex and converted into a children’s library.

The old red brick building retained its walls and wonky chimney but had the roof removed, opening it up to the glass atrium.

Contractors replaced a faulty double-glazed glass roof panel in June.

The internal glass on the panel cracked in February and the safety glass has held it in place until a replacement was shipped from China.

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.