North Canterbury councils heeding PM's request

Wellington councils officially handed over to Canterbury’s councils, with next year’s Local Government New Zealand conference returning to Canterbury. Photo: supplied by Marie Black

North Canterbury council leaders say they are already ‘‘reining in the fantasies’’.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on councils to ‘‘rein in the fantasies’’, manage spending, and focus on delivering core services in his opening address at last week’s Local Government New Zealand Conference.

‘‘Go line by line, stop the wasteful spending, remove the bureaucracy, focus on better customer service, and end the projects that aren’t delivering value for money.’’

While some mayors and councillors around the country were left feeling bruised by the Prime Minister’s speech, North Canterbury’s councils say it is regulations which drive up rates.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown also announced changes for local government at the conference, including limiting rates increases for projects other than ‘‘picking up rubbish, fixing water infrastructure and filling in potholes’’.

He will look at measures like revenue-capping to rein in ‘‘wasteful spending’’, and ways to make elected members more accessible and more accountable to voters.

Marie Black. Photo: Hurunui District Council

Craig Mackle. Photo: Kaikōura District Council

Dan Gordon. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle and Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said much of the cost borne by ratepayers was in meeting unfunded mandates passed down by central government, including regulations.

‘‘The biggest problem for us in producing infrastructure is the rules imposed by central government,’’ Mr Dobbie said.

‘‘The Government needs to take some responsibility, rather than just leaving it up to local government.’’

Mr Mackle said his council has focused on core infrastructure, such as roading, footpaths and three waters, despite a higher than usual rates rise this year of 14.75 percent.

‘‘The Prime Minister certainly had some clear points to make in a short period of time at the conference.

‘‘We agree with the comments around focusing on the basics and ensuring efficient and effective delivery, and ultimately delivering consistent ongoing value to our communities.

‘‘We have made great progress on these over the last few years despite having to increase our local share of funding to make sure we get the job done.’’

Mr Mackle would also like to see rising audit costs and insurance premiums addressed.

Audit New Zealand’s auditing of Kaikōura’s annual plans cost close to 2% of the council’s rates revenue.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said the Prime Minister’s opening address ‘‘made many sit up and think’’.

‘‘But, of course, putting this in the context of Hurunui District Council, I have reflected on our recent Long Term Plan, with our focus on the basics of roading, water and infrastructure that supports our community to be vibrant and welcoming.

‘‘We have not had a ‘laundry list of options’ that sit outside this brief.’’

She said Hurunui has a ‘‘back to basics’’ focus, which also recognises the value of libraries, swimming pools and green spaces, which play an important role ‘‘within our place of belonging’’.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he was not surprised by the Prime Minister’s announcement.

‘‘We have been through our Long Term Plan line by line and pushed out all non-essential projects to outlying years.

‘‘It was great to hear the acknowledgement from the Government that current funding models such as rates are not sustainable.’’

The Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura councils recently announced their intentions to join forces on three waters solutions and say they intend to partner with the Government.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air