One injured after aerosol can explodes in bonfire

One person was injured when a pressurised aerosol can exploded in a bonfire in North Canterbury on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews responded to the incident in the Hurunui District just before 9pm.

A helicopter transported a patient from the Amuri Plains to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition after the aerosol can exploded in the fire.

Fire and Emergency senior fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said the injury was indicative of what can occur when an aerosol is thrown onto a fire and causes an explosion.

When lighting a bonfire it is important to do so safely, keep it under control, put it out properly, and have permission from the relevant land owner or occupier.

Never put aerosol containers that are under pressure, such as spray paints, deodorants, fly sprays, and hair sprays, near any fire.

Before lighting a bonfire, make sure it complies with city/district and regional council burning restrictions, including requirements relating to smoke nuisance and controls under the Resource Management Act.

You also may need to get a fire permit. Before you light the fire, check if Fire and Emergency prohibits the lighting of fires in open air in the area, even if the area is otherwise in an open season.

It is also a good idea to check-in with Fire and Emergency for advice, weather forecasts and risk reduction information before lighting a bonfire.

Visit checkitsalright.nz or contact 0800 658 628 or firepermit.enquiries@fireandemergency.nz for more information.

