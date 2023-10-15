Person dies following crash in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died overnight following a crash in Coalgate, Selwyn District yesterday.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Homebush Road and Malvern Hills Road shortly before 11am on Saturday.
One person who was critically injured in the crash died from their injuries in Christchurch Hospital early this morning.
Four others were reported to have received serious injuries in the crash.
The circumstances are being investigated.