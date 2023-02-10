Pro-am pairs tournament in town

Professional golfer Martin Pettigrew tees off during the PGA Legends Tour Pro Am tournament in Oamaru yesterday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

North Otago golfers had the chance to rub elbows with the pros yesterday.

The PGA Legends Tour has landed in the Waitaki, with North Otago Golf Club hosting 43 professional players for a pro-am tournament in Oamaru.

It is a national tour of tournaments, where amateur golfers are paired with a professional.

New Zealand hosts five events, all of which are in the South Island.

It began last weekend in Hamner Springs and then went to Rangiora and Dunedin earlier this week.

The name Legends Tour comes from the fact that the professionals are over 50 years old.

This is the fourth time the club has hosted a pro-am like this, but had not done so since 2020.

The club was stoked to see the tournament return, Pro Am Committee convener Stan Ruddenklau said.

There was a good diverse group of professionals, he said.

"There’s roughly 22 or 23 Australians, a couple from the [United States] and a couple from Canada and the balance [is] made up of New Zealand pros."

With the lack of rain Oamaru has been experiencing lately, the course was very "hard and fast".

"We would’ve liked a little bit more moisture over the last wee while but haven’t had it. The course is still in excellent condition, [our] greenkeeper has done a lot of work, and his helpers have done a lot of work over the last probably three, four, five months preparing for this tournament."

The tournament was a great way to "show off the club" to a vast range of players, Ruddenklau said.

He also wanted to thank the sponsors of the event.

"Without them, we wouldn’t be able to hold this."

Many of the professionals will be back in action today and tomorrow at Tokarahi Golf Club.

The club will host a shootout for the top ten professionals today.

It is an elimination-style game with one golfer eliminated each hole until there is only one remaining.

Tomorrow they have their own pro-am tournament.

