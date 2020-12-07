Monday, 7 December 2020

Quake hits south of Blenheim, felt by thousands

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    GeoNet says the quake was about 36km deep and may have been felt in a number of places around the...
    GeoNet says the quake was about 36km deep and may have been felt in a number of places around the region. Image: GeoNet
    An earthquake has struck near Blenheim today.

    The 4.5 magnitude quake hit 45km south-east of Seddon at 1.09pm.

    GeoNet says it was about 36km deep and may have been felt in a number of places around the region.

    Those places include Blenheim, Cheviot, French Pass, Hanmer Springs, Kaikoura, Martinborough, Nelson, Paraparaumu, Picton, St Arnaud and Wellington.

    On Geonet 1204 people had reported feeling the quake, the majority said it was either "weak" or "light".

    Twenty-two people had reported it being a "moderate" quake at 1.30pm and one had reported it as "extreme".

    It follows a 4.4 magnitude earthquake which struck the Hawke's Bay at 8.24am today.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter