Snow warnings extended in South Island

MetService has extended heavy snow warnings for major highways and alpine roads in the South Island, as a cold snap is forecast to set in from Sunday.

An active trough of low pressure is moving eastwards across the country, bringing heavy rain to the lower North Island and strong winds to the east of that island.

Heavy snow is possible for Canterbury and Marlborough on Sunday, and then for the southern South Island on Monday, affecting most alpine roads and other main highways.

The cold snap would first be felt in Canterbury, where snow was forecast for inland parts of the region, north of Waipara and Marlborough, south of State Highway 63 from Sunday morning until 10pm, MetService said.

Rain turning to snow was set to affect alpine highways Porters, Arthur's, Lewis and Lindis throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch remained in place for Central Otago south of Lake Wakatipu and Roxburgh, Clutha, Southland and Fiordland, south of George Sound from 2am until 5pm.

There would be frequent showers and strong southwesterlies, with snow to low levels.

"Expect heavy snow at times above 400 metres, where snowfall may approach warning criteria in places," MetService said.

Snow showers were also forecast for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, the Milford Road (SH94) in Southland, and the Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago throughout Monday.

Snow showers were set to affect Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1, Dunedin to Waitati) for most of Monday from 10am until 12pm.

Photo: Getty Images

State Highways affected



South Island

Porters Pass (SH73)

From 10am until 8pm on Sunday

Rain turning to snow in morning, then easing in the evening. Expect 8cm to 12cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.



Arthurs Pass (SH73)

From 11am until 8pm on Sunday

Rain turning to snow late morning, then easing in the evening. Expect 5cm to 10cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

From 11am until 10pm on Sunday

Rain turning to snow late morning, then easing in the evening. Expect 8cm to 15cm of snow to accumulate on the road above about 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Valid: From 10am on Monday until 12am on Tuesday

Snow showers are expected to affect the road from morning until night, where 1cm of snow may accumulate at times above about 100 metres.

Crown Range Road

From 5am until 10pm on Monday

Snow showers expected to affect the road throughout the day where about 1cm of snow may accumulate at times.



Milford Road (SH94)

From 2am until 9pm on Monday

Snow showers are expected to affect the road throughout the day, where 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate from Te Anau to Knobs Flat, and 3cm to 5cm of snow may accumulate from north of Knobs Flat to the eastern portal of the Homer Tunnel.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 6am until 6pm on Monday

A few snow showers are expected to affect the road during the morning and afternoon, where up to 1cm of snow may accumulate at times.

North Island

Remutaka Hill Road (SH2)

From 1am until 6am on Monday

Rain may briefly turn to snow about the summit of the road before dawn, where 1cm or less may accumulate.

Desert Road (SH1)

From 7am until 10pm on Monday

Snow showers are expected above about 1000 metres throughout the day where 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate at times.















