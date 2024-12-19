18-hole public mini golf course to be built in Ashburton for $500k

The mini golf course could feature a variety of Mid Canterbury landmarks. IMAGE: ADC

The Ashburton District Council has decided to construct an outdoor mini golf course which could cost up to $500,000.

It comes as the Government asks councils to get back to basics – and focus on pipes, potholes and core services.

The 18-hole course at EA Networks Centre would be the first available for public use in the district.

Players would hire clubs and balls from the centre.

It could have themed holes based around a variety of landmarks, including the Rakaia Salmon, Ashburton Aviation Museum, Ashburton pedestrian overhead bridge, Lake Hood and Mt Hutt.

The motion was passed in support of the project at the district council’s last meeting of the year. It was opposed by district councillor Richard Wilson.

District councillors discussed the project at the meeting after earlier asking staff to report back to them on the concept.

The concept originally arose some time ago from discussions around the EA Networks Centre Masterplan.

A concept image of the mini golf course. IMAGE: ADC

Wilson was concerned the project exceeded its original budget of $400,000.

‘‘If we did that in every budget, we would have a 20 per cent rate increase.

‘‘We had a budget and now we have come in way above it, we just keep doing that,’’ Wilson said.

The $500,000 would come from the reserves contributions reserve, funded from financial contributions levied on subdivisions.

Projects benefitting from the fund have to meet open space improvement criteria.

The reserve had a balance of $7.3 million as of June 2024, having climbed from $6.4 million the previous year.

Construction of the course would take 12 to 14 weeks, prior to which detailed designs and concepts would have to be completed.

Earlier this week the Government agreed to reforms to refocus councils on delivering essential services and core infrastructure.