27 great-great grandchildren: Doris' key to a long life

If Doris Wakelin’s birthday cake has the right number of candles on it on Wednesday, the Ashburton Volunteer Fire Brigade might need to be on standby.

The quick-witted and sprightly Doris will be celebrating her 107th birthday with family at a pot luck lunch at the Ashburton RSA.

At this stage, the family think about 25 of them may gather to celebrate.

Doris, who has lived all her life in Mid Canterbury, had seven children.

Her youngest is the only one still living.

Doris believes the secret to living a long life is to eat plain down-to-earth food, keep busy, help others, be active and always look at the positives.

‘‘The past is the past, it’s behind us, it’s happened, we need to focus on the future, though think positively and always live on the bright side of life.’’

While Doris has had a number of health issues: ‘‘I’ve just got on with living,’’ she said.

She enjoys getting out to Ashburton Senior Citizens events where she is the patron.

After decades of involvement with the Women's Institute, she misses it, as the branch she belonged to closed and there isn’t one nearby for her to attend.

‘‘In my younger years, I never thought about living to this age. Many people can’t believe at my age I still live independently,’’ she said.

She keeps her mind active, doing puzzles in three magazines a week as well as keeping abreast of what is happening in Ashburton, New Zealand and around the world.

Doris Wakelin has received many birthday cards over her 107 years. Among the most special are those from monarchs, governor generals and prime ministers, but handmade ones from family mean the most to her. Photo: Dellywn Moylan

When it comes to television, she really enjoys whodunit types of programmes.

‘‘I like them because I can get my teeth into them, and I enjoy the stories they tell.’’

But her ultimate favourite programme is The Chase. Doris is big fan of host Bradley Walsh.

‘‘I wouldn’t mind if Bradley joins me for chocolate or coffee cake for my birthday,’’ she laughs.

In a video sent to Doris for her 105th birthday, Walsh said he had a visit to Doris on his bucket list, to sit and have a cuppa and a piece of cake.

Over her life, Doris has seen 26 prime ministers, 22 governor generals and five monarchs.

Since turning 100, she has received birthday cards from many dignitaries and is hoping to again receive one from King Charles this year.

But the cards that hold the most significance are those from her family, especially the hand-made ones from great and great-great-grandchildren.

Doris has 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren.

