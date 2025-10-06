70-year partnership still going strong

Alistair and Noeline Mackenzie. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

Dancing has played an important part in Alistair and Noeline Mackenzie’s (nee McCaughan) 70 years of marriage, which they celebrated last Wednesday.

The couple were married at St Andrew’s Presbyterian church in Geraldine where they both lived.

The Mackenzies believe the secret to a long marriage has been working together in partnership in every area of their life, be that raising a family, working the land or recreational pursuits.

Noeline, 88, said the wedding was special. Their vows were exchanged in front of the Mackenzie window in the church that had been given by Alistair’s grandfather.

The Mackenzies were supported on their wedding day by two bridesmaids in green, a flower girl in pink and a groomsman.

The wedding day and their life together are captured in a book the family created for Alistair and Noeline Mackenzie’s 60th wedding anniversary, 10 years ago.

It all began when they met at a dance. Noeline, with a love of dancing, said yes to a man offering to dance. That man was Alistair, a 21-year-old farmer and shearer, and the rest is history.

After an 18-month engagement, the couple married and went on to raise two sons and a daughter.

After settling briefly in Geraldine, they moved to a 132ha block at Carew, farming sheep and crops for 12 years.

‘‘Carew was such a wonderful area to live in, it was friendly, everyone was actively involved in the community,’’ Noeline said.

They moved to Dip Rd in Methven, beginning with 202ha of sheep and cropping with no irrigation.

‘‘The soil was good and there was a better climate for farming. We ended up with a 1052-acre (426ha) property,’’ Alistair said.

The farm remained in the family, being farmed by one of the Mackenzie's sons until it was recently sold.

The couple believe strongly in working together as a team, whether it was Noeline helping in the shearing sheds and taking meals out to harvesters at night, or Alistair and his men when they couldn't do things on the farm helping Noeline with the preserves.

Their passion for growing and cultivating saw them supply vegetables to Methven House rest home for 10 years, Noeline joining the Methven Garden Club and creating beautiful floral arrangements and establishing stunning gardens.

On moving to Ashburton, they helped their street, Balmoral Place, win 11 titles for best cul-de-sac.

Alistair learned ballroom dancing at Timaru Boys’ High School, while Noeline’s parents had taught her to dance.

The couple spent 35 years teaching dance to others. During economic hard times, they had enjoyed getting off the farm and coming into Ashburton from Methven for dancing.

‘‘It helped get us through the hard times.’’

Their passion for dancing saw them establish Melody Dance Group.

‘‘One dance that stands out for us was one we took to Invercargill called the Beverley Anne. It was special as I had a sister called Beverley,’’ Alistair said.

The Mackenzies helped establish the dance section of the Ashburton MSA and Club and were part of it for 17 years, only recently retiring from the committee last year.

Today the dance floor has been swapped for the bowling green where they continue to win.

While the Mackenzies have had a long and happy life together, it hasn’t been without a few curveballs, including Alistair collapsing in 1999.

It was March that year that Noeline found him lying outside.

After years of hard physical work and believing he was bulletproof, Alistair found out he wasn’t after suffering a heart attack. Two years later he received a stent.

To celebrate their platinum anniversary they had lunch with their bridesmaid and her husband.

Due to the nature of farm work Alistair didn’t get a ring on their wedding day but 20 years ago when they celebrated their golden anniversary, Noeline gave him one. She had had it made from special jewellery and his 21st key.

Alistair remembered the joy of his wedding day and a new shearing handpiece.

‘‘Seventy years ago I got a new wife, a new handpiece, I had 200 pound in my wallet and a lot of hope,’’ he said.

‘‘Today, the handpiece is a trophy for the Methven Young Farmers Club, the 200 pound is well gone, hope is eternal and I still have my loving wife.’’

