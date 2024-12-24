82-year-old great-grandad's labour of love for Christmas

Frank Sandys home on Philip St. Photo: Supplied

The winners of the house Christmas lights competition in Ashburton have been announced.

The Best Christmas Lights Competition was won by Frank Sandys from 29 Philip St who took home a $500 Prezzy Card.

Chris and Lanelle from 273 Wills St claimed second place, while Blair from 13 Trevors Rd was third.

Sixteen Mid Canterbury properties turned their homes and yards into Christmas wonderlands for the competition which was organised by Property Brokers Ashburton and Hokonui.

Frank said his popular display was bigger and better than ever this year.

It involved a loop walk through a brightly decorated backyard.

Ashburton homes decorated for Christmas include this property at 115 Belt Rd. Photo: Supplied

Among the entrants were Peter and Lyn Mangos from 155 Harland St in Tinwald.

Peter, an 82-year-old great-grandfather, said decorating and lighting up their home was a labour of love which they undertook each year.

"We see the enjoyment other people get from coming around and looking," he said.

Peter and Lyn have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Peter Mangos of Tinwald. Photo: Supplied

They said some of their children and great-grandchildren help with the display, getting into the family spirit of Christmas.

"It’s something I want to pass on to them, to remember us by."

Peter built a display of lights, using both solar and electrical sets.

He had bought many of them in bulk on Boxing Day about eight years ago.

"I said: ‘How much do you want for them?’

"I offered them $50, they said make it $75."

He was thrilled with the bargain.

He advises people viewing the festive houses to come just after 9.30pm as this was when the solar lights came on.

Five-year-old Lucas Coulter is a fan of Bluey and Bingo - and Santa Claus. Photo: Supplied

Another competition entrant is Abe Coulter and his family live at 59 Tucker St.

They brought back their Christmas light show after last decorating the property in 2019.

Images of Santa, Mr Bean, Bluey and Bingo, and the Smurfs are beamed onto a curtain across the home’s front window.

"I have a son (Lucas, 5) who loves Bluey and Bingo, and Santa Claus. I’m doing it for the children, I’m making it family friendly," Abe said.