82-year-old great-grandad's labour of love for Christmas

The Best Christmas Lights Competition was won by Frank Sandys from 29 Philip St who took home a $500 Prezzy Card.
Chris and Lanelle from 273 Wills St claimed second place, while Blair from 13 Trevors Rd was third.
Sixteen Mid Canterbury properties turned their homes and yards into Christmas wonderlands for the competition which was organised by Property Brokers Ashburton and Hokonui.
Frank said his popular display was bigger and better than ever this year.
It involved a loop walk through a brightly decorated backyard.
Peter, an 82-year-old great-grandfather, said decorating and lighting up their home was a labour of love which they undertook each year.
"We see the enjoyment other people get from coming around and looking," he said.
Peter and Lyn have nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
"It’s something I want to pass on to them, to remember us by."
Peter built a display of lights, using both solar and electrical sets.
He had bought many of them in bulk on Boxing Day about eight years ago.
"I said: ‘How much do you want for them?’
"I offered them $50, they said make it $75."
He was thrilled with the bargain.
He advises people viewing the festive houses to come just after 9.30pm as this was when the solar lights came on.
They brought back their Christmas light show after last decorating the property in 2019.
Images of Santa, Mr Bean, Bluey and Bingo, and the Smurfs are beamed onto a curtain across the home’s front window.
"I have a son (Lucas, 5) who loves Bluey and Bingo, and Santa Claus. I’m doing it for the children, I’m making it family friendly," Abe said.
- The homes entered in the competition are: Netherby: 5 Albert St and 43 Geoff Geering Drive. Hampstead: 13 Trevors Rd and 53 Leeston St. Central: 273 Wills St, 29 Philip St, 369 Burnett St. Allenton: 59 Tucker St, 101 Harrison St, 9 Parkdale Close, 115 Belt Rd, 8 Queens Drive, 3 Trellech Place. Tinwald: 155 Harland St, 57 Grove St, 44 Nixon St.