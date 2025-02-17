Adi takes over the consoles at Virtual & Retro

Adi Avnit has taken over Virtual & Retro. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Immersive gaming is what it’s all about for Canterbury man Adi Avnit.

He has just taken over Canterbury’s only virtual reality and e-sports arcade, Virtual & Retro, on Tancred St in Ashburton.

It is a dream job for the 48-year-old, who has been gaming since the age of six.

He said Virtual & Retro had become a hub for gaming enthusiasts since its establishment three years ago.

He was a Baldur’s Gate fan, while popular games with visitors so far had included League of Legends and Fortnight.

When it comes to virtual reality, customers can choose from a huge range of experiences.

They range from being on a rollercoaster or sailing on the sea to shooting zombies or escaping from Chernobyl.

There are others which can be of use for career training and business purposes, for example, architects being able to walk through a completed design.

They can be used in a health context, for example, assisting seniors with mobility or helping people with phobias.

Customers can choose from a huge range of virtual reality experiences. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Virtual & Retro also offers high-end driving simulators, and a selection of beloved retro gaming consoles.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue building on the strong foundation the previous owners have established,” Avnit said.

‘‘What I enjoy here is also the challenge of building a (gaming) community,’’ Avnit said.

Meanwhile, a study last year revealed New Zealand was in the top 10 of the best countries for gamers.

Gaming site Clash.gg analysed download rate and data usage to create an index score.

South Korea was the best country for gamers, as it had the highest download rate and data usage.

It was followed by Spain, then Iceland, Denmark, Chile, United States, Canada, Qatar and the Netherlands.

New Zealand was ranked 10th, far ahead of Australia, which ranked 63rd.

Clash.gg spokesperson Gabriele Asaro said the best countries boasted top-tier download speeds and high data usage tailored for gaming.

They had advanced digital networks and a large percentage of the population engaged in gaming. ‘‘This creates a perfect environment for casual and competitive gamers.’’