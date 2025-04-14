Bid to get iconic children's train back on the tracks

Carol Johns with Ashburton’s iconic Kiddie Train midway through upgrade works. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Ashburton’s iconic Kiddie Train is being restored to get it back on track for community use.

It’s a $4000 project in need of a funding boost.

Train custodian Carol Johns said the little engine, which has brought so much joy to children and adults in the district over the years, was getting some much-needed body work done.

Its rusted chassis had been removed and it was getting some upgrades – that was until the funds had dried up.

“I want it to be really nice for the kids,” she said.

The train, once it was up to scratch, could be hired out and at a cost accessible to the community.

“It’s just going to be bigger and able to be WorkSafe certified so that when I rent it out everyone knows that it’s safe.”

“I want to see it out and about in the community being used. Like it was, always at everything,” she said.

“I know it’s always been a bit of an Ashburton icon, that’s why I now kind of feel obligated to keep it.

“If I can get the work done on this, it will last another 50 years.”

The Ashburton Kiddie Train. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

The train, built by members of the former Tinwald Club in the 1970s was given a cosmetic tidy up in 1994 but it was unlikely the chassis had been touched.

Johns took over as custodian of the train in September 2020.

She said it has been added to the Santa Parade assets, of which she is also custodian.

Johns said when she first got it, she was able to secure $2500 funding from Braided Rivers Trust to get it up to specification for use and parade-ready.

“It’s had a pretty checkered life and it was in need of a bit of work.”

“It hasn’t always been lucky enough to be in a shed,” she said.

It was given a higher safety bar at the back, new floor, new carpet, first aid kit and fire extinguisher, she said.

The old chassis of the Kiddie Train has been replaced with one from a one and a half cab ute. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

She then paid additional costs to get it certified to be used on council land and registered as an entertainment or amusement device.

“Then I thought, ‘it seems silly that it’s sitting in my shed for a year between Christmas parades, I’d like to see it out and about a bit more, so I went ahead and paid $1000 and got it certified.”

She was told then that the chassis showed signs of rust.

“I knew that I had to do that, so that is where we are at now.”

This time around she has not been as successful applying for funding but had secured a donor body; a one and a half cab ute.

It was longer and higher than the original train so would fit more passengers in the future.

Railings had been fitted for safety. It also has a working speedometer. Its top speed while in operation is 15kmph.

The new chassis for the Kiddie Train. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Johns said she had roped in sons Max and Mark to help do some of the work.

Items were reused such as seats and flooring, but it still needed plywood, pot rivets, welding completed, sides replaced and paint.

“I started having a market day with the Santa parade so now all that money goes back into the Santa parade, which then goes back into this,” she said.

Johns not only sought community support with funding, but also information on the train and its history.

“I know it’s had private owners. I know when I was growing up I remember it used to be out at the Rakaia fireworks, I think the Tinwald Rugby Club might have had it at one stage.‘‘

Anyone able to help financially or with information on its history can contact Johns via the Ashburton’s Kiddie Train Facebook page.