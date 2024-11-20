Cadet Forces still going strong after 160 years

By Dellwyn Moylan

New Zealand’s oldest youth development organisation New Zealand Cadet Forces reached a milestone last week of 160 years.

The uniformed organisation provides military-style leadership and adventure-based training to youth.

It has three branches – sea cadets, army cadets and air cadets.

In Ashburton, two of the branches – army and air – are represented.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Clark is a leading air cadet, he has been involved for nearly two years.

He said he and his fellow air cadets in the corps performed drills, learned flying, navigational and survival skills, and went on hikes and camps.

Ashleigh Clarke, 17, has been an army cadet for four years. She is a staff sergeant.

‘‘One of the best things about cadets is the new skills you learn and the friends you meet. I enjoy taking part in commemorations such as Anzac Day and Armistice Day parades,’’ Ashleigh said.

Ashburton Technical School in 1927 housed the first cadet unit. PHOTO ASHBURTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE, A HISTORICAL SURVEY 1912-1962

There are 32 army cadets in the Ashburton group, called the Ashburton Cadet Unit. It was established in 1887.

Unit Commander Major Cezarne Rodgers said the unit had strong foundations.

‘‘The cadets and officers are able to attend well-run trainings and build on their skills.’’

Rodgers herself started as a cadet in year 9. She has risen through the ranks after 35 years with the unit.

The air cadet branch in Ashburton is called the No 24 (Ashburton) Squadron, Air Training Corps.

Unit Commander Squadron Leader Luke Sutton has a long history with the organisation.

He joined the corps as a cadet and took over command in 2005. The corps was formed in 1942 and currently has 20 air cadets.

Sutton said the New Zealand Cadet Forces has remained a professional youth training programme that has adapted with the times.

‘‘Many of our former cadets have joined the New Zealand Defence Force. These personnel often return and visit the unit, sharing stories of how being a cadet impacted their life,’’ Sutton said.