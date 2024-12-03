Canterbury church decommissioned

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
‘‘Maybe I should have gone to church, maybe we all should have,’’ says Dan Symons.
The Mayfield Religious and Charitable Trust member is lamenting the closure of the Mayfield Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Its final service to decommission the church was last Sunday.
In line with the church, the trust that has supported it is now winding up and dispersing its funds.
Symons, as a member of the trust, presented more than $200,000 to various groups at a morning tea function last week.
The presentation was in the church itself.
Representatives of various groups received their funds against a backdrop of serene blue, beaming from the church’s coloured altar windows depicting religious parables.
Symons said the event was ‘‘bittersweet’’.
‘‘I wasn’t a church-goer, but I was quite happy to raise funds for the church and the ministry,’’ he said.
The reason behind that had been his respect for the role of the church – how it brought the community together and was there for people when they needed it.
‘‘It’s something we assume it will always last but hasn’t,’’ he said.
‘‘It’s gone.’’
Other funds presented were $30,000 went to Presbyterian Support in Ashburton, $20,000 to Westpac Rescue Helicopter, $60,000 to Mayfield St John, $2000 to foothills fire brigades of Alford Forest, Mt Somers and Mayfield, $2000 each to children’s play groups at Carew/Peel Forest, Mt Somers and Mayfield, and $2000 to the Opuke Trust.