Culinary collaboration creates mini food court

Ben Heaton is among the food vendors at Baring Square East each Friday. Photo: Supplied

Three food caravan vendors have joined forces to present their own mini outdoor food court in the centre of a Canterbury town each Friday.

Johnatello’s Pizza Inferno, Azteca Tacos and Bangkok Wok open alongside each other on East St near the Ashburton clock tower, Baring Square East, from noon to 8pm.

They say the square is a picturesque spot, in front of the newly completed Te Whare Whakatere, where their customers can sit and dine if they wish.

There is even music, with songs quietly playing through a nearby bluetooth speaker.

Johnatello’s vendor Jon Peneycad said the three caravans have been opening alongside each other since the beginning of this month.

"We have gone all right, it gets busier in the evening, that’s when it takes off," Peneycad said.

Jon Peneycad takes a pizza out of his gas flame oven. Photo: Supplied

He said outdoor food courts, created by food caravans opening alongside each other, are growing in popularity worldwide.

Food caravans do not have the overheads facing restaurants, so can offer cheaper meals and when they open together there is the advantage of a wide range of cuisine being offered in a small area.

The Friday Food Court will hopefully become more popular with longer days and warmer weather over spring and summer.

"The aim is for it to become a bit of an event in itself."

Azteca Tacos vendor Ben Heaton said the number of customers is increasing as more people get to know about it.

"The three varieties of food go well together."

Nic Koster and Prew Pastan of Bangkok Wok. Photo: Supplied

Nic Koster, who operates Bangkok Wok with his partner Prew Pastan, said the Ashburton District Council is ahead of other councils in that it has allowed a maximum of three vendors at any one time in the area.

"We are getting a lot of feedback - people are loving it," Koster said.

"Food caravans connect with customers - you get a following."

He said Baring Square East is a great location and will become even nicer as the flowers bloom in the gardens over spring.

"It’s a lovely spot," he said.

There is a possibility a marquee and seating could be set up nearby in the square as one of the vendors has applied to the district council for permission to install this.

However, a district council spokesperson told The Ashburton Courier the application would have to be looked at in line with the relevant bylaws.

Meanwhile, the three food vendors are among about 20 others preparing for the annual Hakatere Noodle Festival, which will also feature live music, in the square from 3-9pm on September 7.