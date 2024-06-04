Enchanted Forest delights in Methven

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This is all thanks to the hard work and kindness of Methven residents Sonia and Athol McAlpine.
The seeds of the idea sprouted during Covid, when the couple decorated and built up an old tree stump outside their home to look like a miniature house. They soon noticed it became fascinating for a lot of children passing by.
Once the Methven Lions Club finished the refurbishment of that section of the walkway, located off the Methven Highway, Sonia thought it might be a good idea to place a few dreamlike secret doors along the path to help people’s well-being.
“The number of things for people to see and do outside is a good thing,” Sonia said.
But the vast majority of the locals were behind it and even the district council has shown its support as long as no plastic is used.
It was 2021 when the first door was put in and very soon after the wooded area became known by the community as the Enchanted Forest.
“It’s a labour of love, it is so pleasing to see children get excited and shouting ‘Here’s another one’,” Athol said.
Now there is about 100 doors, and a complete variety of other items including gnomes, bunnies and signs. The newest addition is an enchanted castle, which was installed a couple of weeks before the Methven & Foothills Walking Festival over Easter.
Sonia and Athol are now at the stage where they have no intention of adding more items. It’s just a case of making regular checks and maintaining the existing features.
Athol gave praise to the community for all its support and respect for the features.
“Things like the gnomes would be up on Trademe and there would be a lot of damage throughout in most other regions, but it’s not the case in Methven,” Athol said.
By John Peneycad