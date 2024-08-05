Handbags needed for charity auction

Members of the organising committee of Handbags and Gladrags 2024 include (from left) Gena Tomlinson, Anna Arrowsmith and Tayla Wright. Photo: Supplied

Handbags of all shapes and colours will be up for auction next month to support the work of White Ribbon in Mid Canterbury.

Handbags and Gladrags 2024 will be held by Safe Families Mid Canterbury.

Organiser Anna Arrowsmith said she was on the lookout for donations of handbags, and items to fill them such as toiletries, cosmetics, plants, vouchers and chocolates.

The bags each year prove to be enticing items for people to buy.

"Buying handbags can be addictive," Arrowsmith said.

"At a previous auction a person purchased three bags. And one for auction went for more than $500."

Going on the success of previous years, attendees will have the choice of up to 60 of various colours and designs.

They are sold in a mystery auction and silent auction, and also raffled.

Bags in the mystery auction remain unopened until purchased.

Organising committee member, Gena Tomlinson of He Waka Tapu, said the goods going in each bag were carefully selected.

"We give them a quirky names and provide potential buyers with a bit of description on the content," Tomlinson said.

Committee member and Hype youth worker Tayla Wright said her young friends enjoyed attending the event as it was an evening for all ages.

As well as a great night out, a glass of bubbly and table platters are provided.

It will be the fourth such fundraiser. Previous events have raised more than $8000 for White Ribbon, which assists people impacted by family violence, brings speakers to Ashburton and provides training around family harm.

Handbags and Gladrags 2024 at the Ashburton Club and MSA, September 21, 6.30pm. To donate handbags or items, or buy tickets ($35), contact Anna Arrowsmith at Safer Mid Canterbury, 255 Moore St, or annaarrowsmith@hotmail.co.nz

By Dellwyn Moylan