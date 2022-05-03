Help needed to mark Mid Canterbury Netball's big milestone

Mid Canterbury Netball centre manager Erin Tasker is keen to hear from people wanting to help with netball's centennial celebrations. Photo: Supplied

Mid Canterbury Netball is set to celebrate its centenary year in 2023 - and the organisation is keen to mark the occasion in style.

But they need a good team to help make this happen.

The century of netball in Mid Canterbury will be marked by celebrations late next year. Mid Canterbury Netball is looking for people from all corners of the local netball community to help bring it all together.

While 'basketball' was played in Ashburton as early as 1920 by primary school teams on grass courts at Ashburton Domain, the Ashburton Basketball Association wasn’t formed until 1923 with teams mainly being church teams and high and technical secondary school teams.

The first AGM was held in 1924 and the rest is a wonderful, colourful history which led to where Mid Canterbury Netball is today at the Networks Centre.

Anyone keen to be a part of the organising Mid Canterbury Netball’s 100-year celebration is asked to email centre manager Erin Tasker at info@mcnetball.co.nz.