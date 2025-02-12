High school rolls hit record highs

Ashburton College assistant principal for the senior school Abbey Bruce welcomes speaker for the manuhiri Brad Wallis at the school’s welcoming pōwhiri on Friday. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Mid Canterbury high schools have started the year off with a record number of students.

Ashburton College and Mount Hutt College held a pōwhiri to welcome students, while Ashburton Christian School held a mihi whakatau.

For the first day back, Ashburton College principal Simon Coleman told the crowd gathered outside the school’s Te Whare O Tawhaki Marae for the pōwhiri it was one of the largest year 9 cohorts for decades, numbering 319 students.

In addition, the college roll overall was the largest it had been for decades, number 1434 students.

As well as the year 9 students, 40 year 10 to 13 students, 18 international students and 18 new staff were welcomed.

Mount Hutt College welcomes large numbers of students at a pōwhiri on Tuesday. PHOTO: KIRSTY SAXON

At Mount Hutt College principal Jack Saxon said this year’s and last year’s school rolls were the highest ever.

There were more than 560 students, and next year numbers were expected to increase further to nearly 600.

Ashburton Christian School principal Simon Bisseker said the school had its largest senior school yet, with 89 students in years 9 to 13.

This was double what the senior roll was in 2021, when the school first added year 11 to 13.

Ashburton Christian School welcomes new students. Below – student prefect team member Lilly George-Tarawa and new Ashburton College staff member Madison McKillop hongi. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Coleman said the increase in students at Ashburton College had come from a rise in students from the college’s feeder schools.

‘‘But we have also received several students from outside Mid Canterbury over the break,’’ Coleman said.

Ashburton College principal Simon Coleman said there had been varying reasons for interest in the school.

‘‘Our reputation for a wide and varied curriculum, alongside the range of opportunities that students can be involved in is also an attraction,’’ he said.

Mount Hutt College principal Jack Saxon said the school would this year celebrate its centenary.

Saxon said this and last year’s record rolls were ‘‘quite an improvement from the 37 students that started in the first year of the high school in 1925’’.

He said holding a pōwhiri helped create a sense of kotahitanga (unity) and belonging for the entire school.

Ashburton Christian School welcomes new students. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The ceremony had been a great success, despite the weather forcing it inside to the gym.

‘‘There was a palpable buzz, as our students started what is shaping up to be a hugely exciting year for the school,’’ Saxon said.

Ashburton Christian School principal Simon Bisseker said the mihi whakatau, which is less formal than a pōwhiri, to welcome new students and staff was ‘‘incredibly honouring’’ to the school community.

It had been great to see the excitement and ‘‘bustle at the school gate’’ for the start of the year, and students had gone home with smiling faces.

He believed there were multiple factors behind the school’s roll increase.

These included population growth, the school attracting students due to being faith-based, and the addition of facilities.

New facilities were a technology and art block in 2024, and a food and nutrition and physical education block to be ready next term.