Gwenda Ireland, left, and Avis Wakelin with the black and white scarves bound for Gallipoli. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Knitting veterans Gwenda Ireland and Avis Wakelin have made black and white scarves bound for Gallipoli.

The Ashburton women are among 11 knitters nationwide who have picked up the needles for veterans in the past few weeks as part of a special project for Operation Wrapped in Remembrance.

Both women knitted two scarves each with the wool, given as part of the project.

They estimate it took about two weeks per scarf as they knitted in their spare time.

“I was coming home and knitting every time I had five minutes instead of doing nothing,” Avis said.

Gwenda agreed and said it had been tough going on her hands at times.

“I started it as soon as I got wool and that took a fortnight and so it was a bit tough really.

“I feel proud to do something like (this), I really do,” Gwenda said.

The distinctly Kiwi-coloured scarves will be with New Zealand veterans at Anzac commemorations in Turkey later this month.

Operation Wrapped in Remembrance was created by Dellwyn Moylan of Ashburton almost a year ago.

The knitting project was initially set up for Canterbury veterans but had expanded to become a nationwide project.

She said for the latest project, scarves were being sent to Gallipoli through the New Zealand Army and Veterans Affairs New Zealand.

‘‘The project started with the discovery of wool called Gallipoli. The wool is a partnership between New Zealand and Turkey with a per cent of the sales going to the RNZRSA.’’

Seven scarves knitted in the official wool were going offshore. Last year more than 2000 handmade goods including scarves, hats and rugs were received for the project.

‘‘I thought with some of our veterans heading to the commemorations in Gallipoli, it would be special for them to have a New Zealand handmade scarf to take with them, as it can be cold at the services.

‘‘The cost of the wool is expensive so I asked people to knit black and white ones.’’

Gwenda and Avis have been big supporters of the project and had also knitted coloured scarves for veterans last year.

This time, working with the two-colours had its moments, especially counting rows of black wool at night, Gwenda said.

Avis agreed but said it the results were worth it.

“Every time you knit a couple of rows and you think ‘Oh this is going to keep somebody warm somewhere at Gallipoli,” Avis said.

“I do it because I enjoy doing it.”

Moylan said the project was set to continue this year and would include hats, lap blankets, beanies, scarves, baby blankets and sewn quilts.

The items were being given to all veterans, including those currently serving.

Anyone with items for the project can drop them off at MP James Meager’s office at 161 Burnett St, Ashburton.

If any veteran would like one of the items they can make contact by email to: OpWiR2025@outlook.com