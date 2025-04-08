'Something light-hearted': Comedy night to raise money for rowing club

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They have an R18 event planned at the Tinwald School hall on Saturday, April 12.
The trio, who are no strangers to performing on stage, have new material to share.
Musician Chris Wood will also perform.
Event spokesperson Jarrod Ross said it will be an entertaining night from three totally different acts.
"It’s a good opportunity to come along and socialise," Ross said.
There will also be some items up for auction and raffles to raise funds for the Ashburton Rowing Club which includes the Ashburton College rowers.
"We’ve done a couple of these before (for Tinwald School and Ashburton Athletics Club) but it’s been two years since the last one," Ross said.
"It’s something light-hearted at night and different. We are not professional comedians, yet.
"It’s good to come along - have a laugh.’’
- The comedy show fundraiser (R18) will be held at the Tinwald School hall on April 12. Doors open from 6pm. Tickets, limited to 100, cost $30 and include supper. Bar facilities will be available.