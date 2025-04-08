'Something light-hearted': Comedy night to raise money for rowing club

Jarrod Ross is joining forces with Peter Livingstone and Robbie ‘Gooserooter’ Shefford in a comedy evening to raise money for Ashburton rowers. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Amateur Canterbury comedians Jarrod Ross, Peter Livingstone and Robbie ‘Gooserooter’ Shefford are putting aside their day jobs to join forces in a bid to raise money for Ashburton’s rowers.

They have an R18 event planned at the Tinwald School hall on Saturday, April 12.

The trio, who are no strangers to performing on stage, have new material to share.

Musician Chris Wood will also perform.

Event spokesperson Jarrod Ross said it will be an entertaining night from three totally different acts.

"It’s a good opportunity to come along and socialise," Ross said.

There will also be some items up for auction and raffles to raise funds for the Ashburton Rowing Club which includes the Ashburton College rowers.

"We’ve done a couple of these before (for Tinwald School and Ashburton Athletics Club) but it’s been two years since the last one," Ross said.

"It’s something light-hearted at night and different. We are not professional comedians, yet.

"It’s good to come along - have a laugh.’’