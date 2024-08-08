Students bring drama and comedy productions to the stage

Jeziel Lopez, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Imms-Protheroe, Ricky Davies and Maddie Webb of Mount Hutt College, ready to perform No Ill Feeling at the high school. Photo: Kirsty Saxon

Mount Hutt College and Ashburton College both have school productions under way this week.

Mount Hutt’s production No Ill Feelings opened on Wednesday night, while Threads opened on Tuesday.

Mount Hutt teacher Jenna Chenery said more than 40 students are involved in No Ill Feelings.

They are all "really proud of" of the show, Chenery said.

"Students have been taking on some key roles, such as lighting, sound, stage management and set design.

"It has been a pleasure to work with such a fantastic group."

No Ill Feelings is a hilarious musical comedy set inside the Sisters of Percy Hospital, where love, laughs, and drama are sometimes put before the comfort of the patients.

Mount Hutt College students at a rehearsal for No Ill Feelings. Photo Kirsty Saxon

Ashburton College head of drama and play-writer Claire Bubb said more than 70 students are involved in the production of Threads, ranging from onstage roles to supporting it in a technical theatre capacity.

"The concept grew out of my interest in how people from all over the globe came to end up in New Zealand and how that past history affects their lives in the present," Bubb said.

"I began to talk to people I knew about their family histories and realised that everyone has a unique and interesting story to share.

"Some of those histories appear on stage in Threads, including my own father’s story who was a small boy in Holland during World War 2," she said.

Ashburton College students at a rehearsal for the school production of Threads. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Threads is set on a campsite in New Zealand during New Year’s Eve and follows a young couple who have very different family histories.

"It looks at how the threads of our past weave together to create the picture of our present and our future," Bubb said.

"Even the set of the show reflects the stories of the past from the cast as each student brought in pictures of their ancestors and these have found their way into the auditorium to link everyone to the threads of their own stories."

No Ill Feeling is on Thursday and Friday (July 8 and 9) at 7pm. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from the school office, 03 302-8437, or by emailing cheneryj@mthutt.school.nz.

Threads is on at the Ashburton College auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Tickets cost $15 and are available from the college office, 03 308 4193.