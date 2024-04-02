Students smash fundraising target

Ashburton College student leaders with principal Simon Coleman. Photo: Supplied

A group of Ashburton College student leaders were overwhelmed with the support they received while raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The group participated in the RMHC House to House challenge, alongside other teams from around New Zealand.

The challenge encouraged participants to walk, run, cycle, or even swim 210km, which is the average distance a family travels to a Ronald McDonald House to be with their sick child.

Head student Tamsin Cartney said the sponsorship support had been amazing.

The Ashcoll Student Leaders Team had an initial goal of $3360 but it was then upped to $5000.

“Hopefully we can smash out this one as well in hopes to up our goal even more,” Tamsin said.

That dream was quickly realised and the team ended up raising a total of $7101.

A school-wide fundraising pyjama day was held for the cause last week, as the group powered towards their 210km target on stationary bikes.

The fundraiser finished on March 31.