Supermarket refresh in Methven

Freshchoice has launched its newest supermarket - in Methven.

The supermarket, which is owned and operated by Kelly and Don McDonald, was rebranded from a SuperValue this month.

Residents marked the occasion with a community celebration, including kapa haka by Methven Primary School pupils.

Freshchoice executive general manager Tim Cartwright said the McDonald family embodied the supermarket chain's values.

The Methven SuperValue supermarket has been rebranded into a FreshChoice. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The opening represented the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to selling quality and locally-sourced products and to Methven.

Kelly and Don employ 12 staff and source goods from suppliers including Canterbury Quinoa, Southern Alps Honey and Sunny B Sunflower Butter.

They also contribute generously to community initiatives.

"Our focus has always been on providing the best for our customers, and this new store allows us to offer an enhanced range of fresh foods, produce, and meats, tailored to meet the unique needs of our area," Kelly said.