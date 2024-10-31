Three new principals at the helm

New Mid Canterbury principal Donna Donnelly is welcomed onto the Dorie School grounds by pupils and the school community this month. PHOTO: DORIE SCHOOL

Dianne Prendergast’s teaching career has come full circle.

She started teaching at Ashburton Borough School and has just been appointed the new principal following the departure of Hilary Boyce last term.

Prendergast’s appointment, announced last week by the school board, is one of three new principal appointments in Mid Canterbury.

The others are Donna Donnelly at Dorie School, and Simon Bisseker at Ashburton Christian School.

‘‘Dianne has an extensive background in principalship in more than one school and many connections to our community, particularly the rural community,’’ the board said on the school’s Facebook page.

‘‘Dianne began her teaching career at Borough, so we welcome her back in this role.

‘‘This has been an incredibly challenging decision to make, with a high calibre of applicants, we thank all those that have completed surveys, made contact with us and provided feedback on how they see our school in the future.’’

Meanwhile, Donnelly was the former principal of Albury School in South Canterbury for four-and-a-half years.

Albury is a two-teacher primary school with a roll of about 35.

At Dorie, she is taking over from former principal Anthony Dorreen who left the role at the end of term two.

A powhiri on October 14 saw Donnelly welcomed onto the school grounds by pupils and members of the school community.

Bisseker will begin at Ashburton Christian School at the beginning of 2025.

He is currently assistant head of middle school and head of music at Middleton Grange School in Christchurch.

The school’s current principal Tim Kuipers has been released from many of his principal duties for the remainder of term 4.

This move is to enable him to focus on setting up the Wellington Hills Christian College, where he will move to take on the principalship in 2025.

Hillview Christian School in Christchurch released Kuipers to do the same when he was appointed as principal at Ashburton Christian School.

For this term Margaret Butler has been appointed acting principal.