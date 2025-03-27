World champs beckon for bagpiper

Harrison Doak ready for the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland this August. Photo: Supplied

Harrison Doak was about eight when he started learning to play the bagpipes with his grandfather, the late Peter Doak, and he said it felt like a chore.

The 17-year-old was fundraising on Thursday for a trip to the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green in Scotland - and he is loving it.

‘‘I didn’t really enjoy it but I couldn’t say no to granddad. I love it now and know granddad would be so proud of me heading to the world’s,’’ Harrison said.

Canterbury Caledonian Society’s Pipe Band includes three Ashburtonians, Harrison Doak, (back left), Peter MacLean (at right) and his son Ruairidh MacLean. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Harrison started playing with the Ashburton Pipe Band, then about five months ago took up piping with Canterbury Caledonian Society grade 3 pipe band in Christchurch.

Fellow Ashburtonians Peter MacLean, and his son Ruairidh, are also members.

At the World Pipe Band Championships in August the band will compete in marches, time signature pieces including a reel and eight medleys with fast and slow timed tunes and play with the massed band.

The band is due to arrive a week before the contest to allow time for practice, and to take part in a warm-up contest.

‘‘I’m pretty chuffed and excited to be going to worlds,’’ Harrison said.

Upcoming fundraisers include pie sales, a whisky tasting, and a concert next week featuring Scottish music and some fellow members also going to Scotland.

Harrison Doak thanked people in Ashburton for their support. Photo: Supplied

Harrison, who is in year 13 at Ashburton College, took over teaching young pipers to play following the death of his grandfather.

He said it was good fun tutoring them and watching them improve.

He has been busy raising money for the trip to Scotland including working and organising fundraisers such as his Pre-Worlds Tour of Ash-Vegas concert next week at Ashburton College auditorium.

Harrison is grateful for the support he has had in Ashburton, including from Harvey’s Bakehouse which for the month of May will give him all proceeds made from the sales of 100 Pipers 3 Pepper Pies.

■ The Pre-Worlds Tour of Ash-Vegas concert at Ashburton College auditorium on April 3 starting at 7pm. The tickets are $10 each and available from Ashburton College office.