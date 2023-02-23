A&P Show important to Amuri community

Co-presidents . . . Frank and Ginny Macfarlane at home near Rotherham. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

By ROBYN BRISTOW

The local show on March 4 is a massive part of the community, say Frank and Ginny Macfarlane, co-presidents of the Amuri A&P Association.

The annual showcase of the district’s varied agricultural landscape and life, has been interrupted by Covid-19 protocols the past two years.

Frank and Ginny say this has heightened the importance of the local show to the Amuri basin community and beyond.

‘‘It is a real celebration of getting together, and enjoying a community day out,’’ they say.

Macfarlanes have farmed in North Canterbury since the 1850s, moving to the Amuri Basin in the 1880s.

Frank and Ginny farm a 1500 hectare hill country property at Rotherham, running Angus cattle and Romney-Texel cross sheep.

They made the switch from Corriedale sheep about a decade ago in a bid to produce more and better quality lambs and ‘‘to remain profitable’’. Ginny teaches at the local Rotherham School, where she served as principal for nine years, before moving to the neighbouring Waiau School.

‘‘Now I am back at Rotherham,’’ she says.

Frank and Ginny have always been involved in the A&P show movement. Ginny competed as a young girl with her ponies, moving to horses, as did their children.

Frank meanwhile has been involved in the ring for the past 20 years in the horse and pony section.

He says it is great to welcome Peter Munro a valued sponsor over the years, as sponsor of a the Peter Munro ARB 4x4 Accessories Two-Jump Challenge. Frank and Ginny say all the sponsors, committee members and volunteers, that help make the show a success are ‘‘just amazing’’.

‘‘They just appear, especially past presidents who have a wealth of knowledge.

‘‘They are great. ‘‘It is a great wee show,’’ Frank and Ginny say.

Showtime in Amuri

It is showtime in the Amuri district.

The Amuri A&P Association’s show is back at the Rotherham Domain, after a two year absence.

It is complete with a huge amount of entertainment, competition, fashion and an array of tasty food.

It’s free entry for all at the Rotherham Showgrounds, with the gates opening early and the curtain not coming down until 7pm, after a community barbecue, accompanied by the sounds of Alpine Echoes, a singer and Sax Duo playing in the Food Court area.

Silly Billy the Clown will rove around the grounds, and there will be a decorated bike competition, and pet lamb and pet dog competitions for younger competitors.

Entries are down, but the association’s committee says after a two year absence due to Covid, the day is about community, and bringing everyone together to celebrate the district’s diversity, and to welcome visitors into the district.

Sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, shearing and steer riding will all feature, along with an array of art, crafts, flowers, vegetables and children’s paintings, drawings, and creations made out of vegetables in the ‘‘sheds’’.

Photography, which has been well supported with around 200 entries, will also take pride of place on the walls.

The Grand Parade at 1.15pm will be led by the McAlpines North Canterbury Pipe Band, formal speeches and presentations, a Jack Russell race and lolly scramble to provide plenty of entertainment in the well sheltered and picturesque ring.