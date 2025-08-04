Back to Base challenge for Doug

Retired Lowry Hills farmer Doug Archbold has survived many medical setbacks and packed a lifetime of experience in his eight decades. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

After serving his Canterbury community for decades, it would be fair for Doug Archbold to slow down and enjoy his retirement.

But, while he may not be as quick on his feet as he used to be, slowing down is not on his agenda.

In fact, Doug is challenging himself to walk Back to Base this month for a cause that first came into his life 28 years ago. Doug has had two near-death experiences.

He has also been around enough dining room tables that he understands better than anyone the isolation and challenges of rural life.

It’s these experiences that have led Doug to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

‘‘It might have been years ago, but I can still remember the sound of the chopper,’’ Doug says.

It was 1997 and Doug was at his farm, Lowry Hills, in Cheviot.

He was going down a hill on a quad bike when tragedy struck. Doug found himself on the ground with a broken neck.

‘‘I was in terrible pain. The ambulance came and they immediately called the rescue helicopter.’’

Doug can’t remember much of the flight but remembers the sense of relief he felt when the helicopter arrived, and the rescue helicopter crew took over.

‘‘They were able to relieve my pain and get me to hospital so quickly.

‘‘I was just so very lucky. Ever since then I’ve been a very strong supporter of the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.’’

Doug was in hospital for nearly a month, with surgery repairing his broken C6 and C7 vertebrae.

That experience, coupled with a recent triple bypass, led Doug to believe it was time to leave the farm behind — but farm life stayed with him.

PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

He started volunteering for the North Canterbury Rural Support Trust.

‘‘I wasn’t a trained counsellor, but I could listen. I knew and understood the mental struggles of rural people,’’ Doug says.

In 2011, Doug cheated death a second time. He had a cardiac arrest.

The paramedic who spent 35 minutes bringing him back to life was Juliet Fitzpatrick, Doug’s former neighbour from Cheviot, a critical care paramedic working on the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

‘‘She basically saved my life, so that just reconnected me with the amazing work of the rescue helicopter crew.’’

You would think after a broken neck, major heart surgeries and receiving a Queen's Service Medal for services to farming and the community, it would be time for Doug to take a rest.

That’s not how Doug works.

He has signed up for the Back to Base challenge, raising funds for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust by walking 49km during the month of August.

He wants others to sign up too.

‘‘I know so many farmers and people in our rural communities who have had their lives saved by the rescue helicopter service.

‘‘I also know how important exercise is for our physical and mental wellbeing.’’

Doug believes the Back to Base challenge is a great opportunity for anyone of any age to improve their wellbeing while raising funds for an important cause.

‘‘The rescue helicopter service does such a fantastic job and you never know when you will need it.

‘‘We should all give this service, and the Back to Base challenge, our support.’’