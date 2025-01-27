Canterbury shopping centre being rebranded

Brackenfields Shopping Centre will become the Amberley Shopping Centre. Photo: Erskine Owen

A popular shopping centre in Amberley is being rebranded.

The proposed new signage at the shopping centre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Brackenfields Shopping Centre on Carters Rd will now be known as the Amberley Shopping Centre.

It's hoped the name change will strengthen its role as a vibrant retail, business and recreational destination for locals and travellers.

The rebrand is part of a broader strategy being implemented by the centre's owner Erskine Owen.

The property investment company aims to "enhance the local shopping experience while maintaining the friendly charm and warmth that makes Brackenfields the heart of the rural community".

Erskine Owen director Alan Henderson said the new name was chosen to ensure it resonated with locals and visitors.

It will also retain the rural feel and red colouring of the previous Brackenfields branding, he says.

The centre's new signage was expected to be up this month and a new website - amberleyshoppingcentre.co.nz - has been launched.

Photo: Supplied

The retail hub was built in 2014 at 121 Carters Rd and is home to a Woolworths supermarket, Super Liquor, various eateries, a laundromat and a pharmacy.

The centre occupies about 2.7ha and has 15 specialty and essential service tenancies.

It was bought by Erskine Owen in November 2023.

Henderson said the team is excited about the centre's potential and plans to keep enhancing the shopping experience.

"We would like to add to the offering with careful consideration to the retail mix to make sure the centre has products and services that best serve the needs of the community, as well as those passing through Amberley.

"Additionally, we continue to assess options for the vacant land adjacent to the centre.

"Our overarching goal is for the Amberley Shopping Centre to be a prime vibrant retail and business destination for the North Canterbury region."