Canterbury stormchaser looking out for signs of nature's wrath

Every morning when Aaron Wilkinson arises at his Canterbury residence, he always looks out the window to check what the weather is doing.

The Leithfield photographer is one of a growing number of stormchasers in New Zealand fascinated by what nature delivers every day.

Born out of a fascination with storms as a child, Aaron developed his interest further when he decided to get up close and personal with thunderstorms to capture photos of them.

Aaron says he still remembers the exact date.

‘‘It was October 27, 2002. I remember the date as there was a big tornado and thunderstorm overhead in Christchurch.

‘‘The lightning and heavy hail were amazing and the thrill of it got me more interested in storms and the weather.’’

Aaron Wilkinson photographs a storm brewing in Canterbury. PHOTO: BEN RODRIGUEZ

As a 17-year-old, he started looking closely at the weather and what it could produce in the Canterbury area.

‘‘I started following storms in the South, Mid and North Canterbury area, looking for southerly changes in the weather, cold fronts coming through, coastal or inland storms.

‘‘Every time a thunderstorm would pop up or be mentioned in a forecast I’d have my eyes peeled looking for any action that may eventuate that day.’’

Using a simple Nikon digital camera, Aaron started taking photos of every storm cloud he chased.

‘‘It’s all just for fun.

‘‘My friends and I would all jump in our cars and race south or north to see what was happening.’’

The Amuri basin is one of the areas Aaron visits regularly.

Another is the Geraldine and Mt Somers areas.

‘‘I was once asked by a TV reporter if I had the big expensive electronic set ups like the United States based stormchasers have in their vehicles in the southern USA - like the ones that National Geographic channels features.

‘‘But no, all I have is some old camera gear, a tripod, a laptop, a small efficient car and a lot of friends who talk about storms.’’

In less than four years, the NZ Stormchasers Facebook group he and fellow stormchaser Steve Burrows started has ballooned to over 32,000 members nationwide. All the members share an interest in weather-related phenomena.

‘‘It’s about sharing our interest in nature and the forces she produces.

‘‘People all over New Zealand are now posting photos of the storms around them, and asking advice on how to shoot them.’’

Aaron’s interest in the weather has seen him follow a career in forecasting.

He worked for weather forecasting companies in the South Island and still provides weekly updates on the group’s YouTube channel.

‘‘It’s just a hobby that grew into a job for a while. Now I’m just having fun watching the weather,’’ says Aaron.

His goal is to capture lightning and the storm clouds as they appear in the US.

‘‘It’s always hit or miss. You never know quite what you will get for the hours you spend waiting. That is the fun and challenge of it.’’