Counting down to the Alpine Winter Festival in Hanmer

Photo: Alpine Winter Festival - Hanmer Springs

The organisers of the Alpine Winter Festival in Hanmer say they have everything ready to go - and now all they need is for the weather to play ball and dump some snow on the surrounding mountains.

The festival will officially open on Saturday, July 6.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa / Hurunui Tourism sales and marketing manager Shane Adcock said it has been a challenge to get organised in time after a break last year.

"We are pretty excited about the programme, there is quite a lot in there with small and large events.

"It makes for a more vibrant calendar for people to enjoy,"

This will be the third edition of the Alpine Winter Festival, first held in 2021 and then in 2022.

Adcock says the goal of the festival is to build on Hanmer Springs as an alpine village by providing a range of activities during and around the July school holidays to help create vibrancy in the village and increase visitors during those periods.

The festival, which runs from July 6-16, includes a wide-range of ticketed and non-ticketed events.

There will be 10 days of both activities, including pop up light displays, night light tree top climbing, star gazing, ice bath plunge pools, family picnic quad/buggy rides, outdoor puzzle hunts, fire truck display, village light competitions and a ski field open day.

Adcock says one of his favourite events to attend are the public light displays.

"They are bigger and better than the last time in the public areas around the village."

He is also looking forward to the amazing mini golf night "as we haven’t held that before so it should be a lot of fun".

Adcock said they plan to develop it as one of Hurunui’s iconic events.