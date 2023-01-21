Fun in the park under way

Easy does it . . . Fun in the Park program co-ordinator Dr Bex Dollery and her son Lochie Barrett 10, work on their yoga patterns. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Combining yoga for well›being, and environmental education through craft and play, are the main goals of a combined Waimakariri District Council and Greenspaces ‘Fun in the Park’ series of fun days.

Now in its second week, the next series of free fun and creative outdoor activities begins next Tuesday, January 24, from 10am to 12pm, at Victoria Park in Rangiora.

It’s followed by a session at Pearson Park in Oxford on Thursday, January 26, and ends with another session on Tuesday, January 31 at the Kaiapoi Domain.

Program co-ordinator Dr Bex Dollery says the sessions are a fun, affordable and creative project for parents to help entertain their children in the last weeks of the school holiday.

‘‘They are a good way to keep kids occupied and challenged in the last weeks of the holidays and being free makes it very attractive to parents looking to keep holiday costs down.

‘‘It’s a multi›faceted fun day for all that combines indoor and outdoor activities.

‘‘It’s also a good way for Greenspace to help activate the green spaces in our communities around the district.’’

She says there is plenty to do as the sessions are combined with Waimakariri Libraries to tell stories and showcase the environment in the community.

‘‘Trained yoga teachers help young and old participants to de›stress and exercise safely through the fairy magic yoga adventure and the nature challenges are all about exploring what’s in gardens and parks around us. We are helping to educate the next generation about the environment through story telling, arts and crafts, and to promote the first Aotearoa bug›of ›the year project.’’ People can vote for bug›of›the› year until the end of February at bugofyear.ento.org.nz.