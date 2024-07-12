Golf course and neighbours find solution to stray shots

Ron Adams, vice club captain and life member of the Kaiapoi Golf Club, teeing off. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Golf balls straying from the Kaiapoi golf course have teed-off private property owners, a pre-school, the occasional pedestrian and vehicle owners.

But a solution has been found to the wayward balls endangering children, pedestrians and property.

With all parties working together, a tee block has been shifted to try to avoid stray tee shots going off course instead of down the fairway.

Club captain Sean Regan says some golf balls strayed into Sovereign Palms properties and the Sovereign Star Pre-school and Nursery across the road in Williams St.

The stray balls highlighted the need to improve the health and safety of the club’s neighbours, pedestrians, and vehicles driving past the course.

Club chairman Jack Oldridge began a series of meetings with representatives of Suburban Estates, Sovereign Palms property owners, and the Nursery and Preschool, to discuss the issue.

There were a myriad of complicated contributing factors to consider, and the decision process involved input from many people.

However, in the end the solution was a relatively simple, but took a lot of work to achieve the required result.

‘‘We have changed our tee block on the fairway that is parallel to Williams Street,’’ Sean says.

Last Thursday the club marked the change at 9.30am with a ‘‘ceremonial tee off’’ by life member and vice club captain, Ron Adams, on the reconstructed tee block on the number four fairway.

The club chairman, Jack Oldridge says he was pleased with the outcome.

‘‘The fact that we have been able to work together, understand the relative positives and take responsibility to achieve a positive outcome is what has made this partnership memorable.’’

Tracy Frew, the general manager of Suburban Estates is also pleased with the solution.

‘‘It has been an amazing outcome,’’ she says.

By Shelley Topp