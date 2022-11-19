Jump Jam success

Exciting news . . . Members of Rangiora Borough School’s Year 7/8 Jump Jam Challenge team, during the South Island Regional competition at Cashmere High School which they won. They have now taken out the National championship for Year 7/8 Advanced Category in the inter-school competition. PHOTO: SHANE BUCKNER

Rangiora Borough School is celebrating a big win on the national stage in the Jump Jam Challenge competition.

The school’s all-girl Year 7/8 team are the new National Champions for the Year 7/8 Advanced Category in the inter-school competition.

The win comes after earlier success at the regional competition which was held at Cashmere High School on November 5.

‘‘We took three teams to the regional competition,’’ Rangiora Borough School teacher, Mikayla Williams says.

‘‘We had 16 students in the Year 7/8 team, 12 students in the 5/6 team and 11 students in the year 4 team.’’

The school won the Year 7/8 Advanced Category at the regional competition, and their scores were then compared to those from the North Island schools who competed last Saturday, on November 12.

‘‘We found out we had won the regional competition on November 5 and then we received a phone call on November 12, after the North Island schools competed, to tell us that we had won the National competition for the year 7/8 Advanced Category.’’

‘‘We also placed fourth in the Regional Year 5/6 Xtreme Category with our year 5/6 team,’’ Mikayla says.

‘‘The win means a lot for the team, they are mostly all year-8 students so this was their last Jump Jam competition.

‘‘It is an incredible achievement for the students and for the school.

‘‘The teams represent our school incredibly well at these competitions and make our school so proud of them and their achievements.’’

‘‘As teachers this means a lot to us. Last year, we won the National Year 5/6 All Star competition and we wanted to do well again this year.’’

A lot of work had gone in behind the scenes to get the girls to the competitions through practices, fundraising, organising costuming and parent help.

‘‘It shows that all our hard work has paid off and we are proud of all of the teams we have taken to the competition this year no matter if they have placed or not,’’ Mikayla said.

Jump Jam is designed to challenge fundamental movement skills, increase fitness, develop student leadership and motivate students to move and enjoy exercise.

‘‘We use it within our school to get students active and for the dance element,’’ Mikayla says.

Woodend School placed second in the year 7/8 Ultimate category in the national competition. There is no overall champion in the competition because each category has different rules.

By SHELLEY TOPP