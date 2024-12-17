Kaiapoi Golf Club raises money for St John

Kaiapoi Golf Club president Jack Oldridge (left) presents Hato Hone St John representative Nigel Patterson with a $2000 donation. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Kaiapoi Golf Club competition, based on a par-3 contest held before the Masters Tournament at Augusta, has raised $2000 for Hato Hone St John.

The recent competition was a fundraiser for the ambulance and health care services charity, and something different for the club.

It was organised by its president Jack Oldridge.

The par-3 contest, which was based on a similar event held at the Masters Tournament in the United States, was followed by a novelty par-3 shootout.

Three men's teams and a women's team competed.

The women’s winner of the par-3 contest was Di Smith with a score of 61, while Tui Samau won the men’s senior section with a below-par score of 52.

Club captain Sean Regan said a field of 72 players took part in the contest, with one team of four players on each fairway moving around the 18 fairways.

"Red markers were placed on all fairways between 80 and 140m from each green.

"They were not all placed in easy spots.

"One had a large water hazard in front of it, two were placed in the rough, and the tee-off for the 18th green was placed on the tee block of the second green.

"The eighteen-hole game was followed by a shootout on number 18."

The idea for the fun-filled shootout came from Mario Trnjanin.

"He borrowed the idea from the Phoenix Open tournament where spectators on one par-3 break all of the rules of golf.

"Where silence and respect are the norm, they make as much noise as they can supporting or upsetting the players teeing off.

"We had a lot of noise, umms and ahs around the 18," Sean said.

The club’s main sponsor for the day was Kaiapoi Kats Tyres, with The Stirling Retirement Village, which provided a barbecue at the ninth green, and Kaiapoi New World.

The club’s players also supported the event.