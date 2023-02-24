Keeping support moving

Lending a hand . . . Tim McCracken (Arthur Burke) , and Dalice Stewart, administrator of North Canterbury Community Support, Dalice Stewart. PHOTO: SHIRLEY CAIRNS

By ROBYN BRISTOW



North Canterbury Community Support (NCCS) is on the move thanks to Arthur Burke Mazda, in Amberley, supplying it with a car.

Administrator Dalice Stewart says the sponsored car will make it a lot easier for her to connect communities, and spread the word about North Canterbury Community Support.

‘‘We are all about building communities and helping them with emergency preparedness, educating communities to become resilient, and to look out for one another,’’ she says.

Ms Stewart says being a not-for profit organisation, any support received is appreciated.

Arthur Burke said they would love to support NCCS when Ms Stewart approached them.

‘‘They're a strong communitybased company that does alot for their community, and have been very generous to us with the sponsorship of a Mazda 2 car,’’ she says.

North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support is made up of a small committee and works to connect communities in the Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikoura Districts.

GetsReady is its membership register, and a tool used in Canterbury to register members of Neighbourhood Support.

‘‘In the event of an emergency, your neighbours are your first line of support, and this is a great tool to connect neighbours to be able to support each other.’’

Members can register to receive official information from council, Civil Defence and Police.

Members are also then able to create their own ‘‘street groups’’, and develop their own ‘‘Emergency Plan’’, working together to combine skills and resources, and identify any key needs of neighbours in the group.

Go to northcanterbury.getsready.net to sign up to receive alerts, or to help connect your neighbourhood.