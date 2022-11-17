Leithfield trail returns

A final touch . . . Leithfield Garden and Art Trail committee member Linda Tayles works on bonsai Maple trees as she prepares her garden for the upcoming trail weekend.

The Leithfield Garden and Art Trail returns on November 26 and 27, 2022.

The trail, now in its second year, is a fundraiser for the Leithfield Community Centre and the Leithfield Public Library.

‘‘It’s a fun event that is unique because we have 14 gardens and 17 artists' studios to visit, all within three small defined areas.

‘‘They are in the main Leithfield Village, the Leithfield Beach area and on the nearby Ashworths corner,’’ she says.

Linda says there will be lots and lots of new gardens and studios to visit and it’s all for just one price of $25.

‘‘This gets you into all the venues and the proceeds go towards helping our community in several ways,’’ she says.

‘‘Some of the gardens are wonderful, such as Ken and Mike’s down at Leithfield Beach.

‘‘Then there is the historic Hanna House, the Sanctuary of Fourviere and Mike and Holly’s rambling garden in which they have spent a bit of time and effort keeping the many historic trees and shrubs rarely seen today, all in good order.’’

On the artistic side, there is everything from pottery to knitted pompom hats, decorative moss, stainless steel sculptures, furniture and coloured paintings.

‘‘Each place you can visit is unique, and we have so many talented people here in Leithfield, that it is a wonderful place to look for presents for Christmas and other occasions,’’Linda said.

The major sponsor of the trail is McAlpines Mitre 10 MEGA Rangiora, with assistance from Clean-up Canterbury.

Gold sponsors: PURE by the Barrelman, Magic Moss, Woodend Nurseries, Better Half Kitchen and Bar, Cj's drive-through plant farm, Silver sponsors: Black Hills New Zealand wool-Naturally and Property Brokers - Dayan Muntz.

Mrs Tayles says the committee is hoping to run the event every two years.

Information can be found on the The Leithfield Garden and Art Trail Facebook site or from lindatayles@hotmail.com.