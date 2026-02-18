Assistant principal's military adventure

Cust School assistant principal Dean Rainey says his unforgettable hands-on experience with the NZDF will help him inspire his students to think of a career in the military. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A hands-on military encounter, flying in a Hercules and learning how to fight shipboard fires, has given Canterbury teacher Dean Rainey an armed forces experience he is eager to pass on to the students.

The Cust School assistant principal recently joined about 30 teachers from schools across the country at the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) Base Auckland and the Royal New Zealand Navy’s (RNZN) Devonport Naval Base, for a week-long teachers’ version of the School to Skies and School to Seas programme.

It aims to help teachers show how science, technology, engineering and mathematics apply to real-world situations and bring that information and enthusiasm to their classrooms.

They can then open students’ minds to the broad range of career possibilities available in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

A separate camp for teachers is an important aspect, as they spark curiosity and inspire their students to consider the world around them and the part they can play in it.

Rainey said the experience was eye-opening, and it revealed the diverse career pathways available through the Defence Force.

‘‘Throughout the week we were given unforgettable hands-on experiences that truly brought these pathways to life.

‘‘We were given a ride in a massive Hercules aircraft, took part in a highly realistic ship simulator that was intentionally flooded while we were inside, were taught how to extinguish a fire on a ship, and had a tour of HMNZS Aotearoa,’’ he said.

All offered an authentic glimpse into life and training in the NZDF.

‘‘Just as importantly, the camp allowed us to connect with like-minded and passionate educators from across the whole of New Zealand.’’

Throughout the week, the teachers were taught about strategic military skills, taken on maritime and aviation missions, shown first-hand the technology enhancements NZDF personnel are currently using, and taught firefighting, navigation and leadership skills.

Rainey has a passion for sailing and flying and developed an interest in the military, sparked by conversations with his grandfather who served in the Army during the World War 2, fighting at El Alamein and Monte Cassino.

He found many students shared that interest, and at a school he previously taught at in Tauranga many students joined an aviation group he started, Flight Club.

‘‘I even bumped into a former student on the base,’’ Rainey said.

‘‘There were also key takeaways to pass on to the kids including the fact they are far more capable than they might think, and that the military is a great vehicle to travel, gain skills and serve others, and it’s a privilege to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”