Milestone for Kaiapoi Baptist Church

Kaiapoi Baptist Church. Photo: Google

Visitors from the Solomon Islands, northern Australia and across New Zealand descended on the Kaiapoi Baptist Church for its 125th anniversary celebration over the weekend.

The three-day event began on Friday, June 14, with an evening of worship at the church, said Kaiapoi’s Wayne Orchard, a longstanding member of the church.

The next day an informal afternoon tea was held at the church to give everyone attending the anniversary a chance to meet and share memories. There is also an exhibition of photos in the church showcasing its history.

Orchard said the celebration was about coming together for a gathering and to catch up.

The celebration ended on Sunday, June 16, at a church service from 10am with singing, guest speakers and a celebration to recognise 125 years of service in the Kaiapoi community.

The church was established during the late 1800s when a group of believers formed a fellowship and began worshipping as the Kaiapoi Baptist Church.

On March 20, 1899, the foundation stone was laid for a new church building at 67 Fuller St and on May 21 the new building was opened, beginning a rich history of community service which will provide much to reminisce about during the anniversary celebrations.

Mission work has played an important role in the church’s history.

This has included missions in the Kaiapoi community, special events for children, activities, camps, youth services for young people, and campaigns catering for adults.

Overseas work has also been important. The Solomon Islands became a focus, starting in 1956 when Edgar and Dorothy Pollard left Kaiapoi for missionary work there, while others from the church have also served there.

By the early 1970s the original church building was no longer fit for purpose and work began on constructing the present day building which is believed to have opened on July 1, 1978.

The Person to Person Help Trust was established during the 1980s and the house behind the church was converted for use as a childcare facility.

It is now a fully licenced and registered early childhood centre.

The church was also proactive in helping in the community after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

‘‘We have a wide pool of skilled people who were able to provide help in many ways,’’ Orchard says.

-By Shelley Topp