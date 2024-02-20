'New layout and new ideas' at Kaikoura A&P Show

The chair-o-plane attraction proved very popular at last year’s show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new layout will be introduced at the Kaikoura A&P Show on Saturday.

Association president Mark Koopmans says the committee has designed it to help with congestion around parking inside and outside the venue at the South Bay Racecourse.

"We are really excited to be back again for another year.

"With a new layout and new ideas we can’t wait to see how they go and what the public think.

"We also have a fantastic new bar garden for everyone to relax and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.’’

The theme this year is ‘Happy Days’, showcasing the hard work of locals in the Kaikoura district, and to get them off-farm and out of offices, to enjoy a fun filled day with their families.

Mark says they have a great line up of free entertainment for the young, and not so young, which includes driving a digger, Bullock Road Archery, Silly billy, Milly the Clown and the Harcourts ‘‘Future Farmer of the Year’’ contest to name a few.

Horses will take centre stage in the ring, with the stock and station horses in the eastern ring, by the carpark.

Don Stewart the ‘‘Duck Man’’ is back again outside the dog agility section.

People are urged to bring their dog along and show off their skills.

The sheep and wool classes are still going strong with plenty of prize worthy sheep to look at.

Check out the amateur photography section situated with the wool, to see some amazing pictures.

Other sections include home industries, produce, cooking/baking, handcrafts and flowers and also colouring competitions and kids' crafts from local schools.

The entertainment schedule includes classic side shows from Sturgeon’s Entertainment crew.

Mark says they have a local produce tent this year, showcasing what Kaikoura local businesses have to offer, displaying food, beer, wine, and gin to indulge in.

The shearing and bike shearing are still going strong and will provide some classic farmer entertainment.

‘‘On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank all of our generous sponsors who give support for the show and allow us to keep the show running.

‘‘I would also like to thank the committee for all their voluntary work throughout the year, and on the day to put this show together.’’

He says they have a brilliant display the committee has worked hard to bring to the people of Kaikoura this year, with all local food suppliers, and a local producers tent, packed full of many exciting things to see and do, and which showcases local businesses.

‘‘I hope you have an enjoyable show and experience all Kaikoura urban and rural folk have to offer. Lastly, I would like to give a huge thanks to our administrator Laura, for the countless hours and effort she puts in to have the show run as smoothly as possible.’’