New principal for Rotherham

Rachel Howser.

When Rachel Howser moved to Canterbury three and a half years ago, she never imagined she would become a school principal.

Howser is one of three new principals starting in North Canterbury this year, with Rotherham, Cust and Fernside Schools all welcoming new leaders for term one.

She takes over as Rotherham School principal from Cheryl Barbara who served 20 years at the school, including 3.5 as principal.

After moving to Hanmer Springs from the Waikato with her husband in 2021, Howser was appointed as a relief teacher at Rotherham as cover for maternity leave for two terms.

"The role became permanent in the junior room and now I’ve ended up being principal."

Howser originally trained as an early childhood education (ECE) teacher, becoming a centre manager with 10-12 staff and 60 children.

She later trained as a teacher and became across schools teacher for the local kahui ako (community of learning) in Morrinsville.

Her appointment was announced in term three last year, so she had a term to prepare.

‘‘It was a great handover and Cheryl made sure I had a say in planning for this year. She was awesome.

‘‘Because we had such a changing curriculum, with all the professional development, I was able to choose the providers and the resources.’’

She will continue teaching two days a week, with principal relief teaching provided.

Rotherham School has a roll of 39 but is expected to grow over the next few years.

The school is funded for the equivalent of two teachers, plus principal relief, with the board of trustees funding an extra teacher to support literacy and numeracy.

A busy year is in store at Rotherham School, with the annual sweet corn sale and supporting the Amuri A&P Show.

Hanmer Springs School staff will be helping with swimming lessons, and sports events and kapa haka are planned with other local schools.

Miriam Bell is the new principal at Cust School.

She has had a long association with the school, being a former pupil and serving more than 20 years on the staff, including as acting principal.

Bridie Gray has stepped up as principal at Fernside School, after serving as assistant principal at Swannanoa School.

She has been an across schools lead for the Puketeraki Kahui Ako (Rangiora community of learning), while Miriam has been a part of the in-school team.

Puketeraki Kahui Ako lead principal Brian Price, who is also Swannanoa School principal, says three new principals is a comparatively low turn over, compared to recent years.

He says boards of trustees are supportive of the kahui ako and tend to make reference to it in their job descriptions.

‘‘A commitment to the kahui ako is not necessarily a requirement for a principal, but Bridie and Miriam are immersed in our kahui anyway.’’