Organisers forge ahead with festival to light up Nth Canterbury town

The Rangiora Light and Sound Festival hopes to build on the success of Christchurch's Botanic D'Lights extravaganza. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A glitzy extravaganza will light up the darkness in Rangiora for four nights later this month as organisers forge ahead with plans for a Rangiora Light and Sound Festival.

Victoria Park will be transformed in a fairyland of talking trees, disco lights, music, dancing lights, interactive lighting displays, and smoke and bubble machines.

Based on the popular Botanic Delights Festival in Christchurch, the festival is aimed at lifting spirits for people wearied by the disruption of Covid-19.

It will run from September 16 to 19, culminating in a Saturday night grand finale, including an outdoor movie. Festival tickets are limited and selling fast.

Organisers are determined it will go ahead even if Covid-19 alert level 2 remains when the festival begins on the Wednesday evening.

Spokesman Karl Horwarth says contingency plans could see groups of 100 go on site every 20 minutes to enjoy the lights and the family-orientated festival.

“So having a ticket becomes very important,” he says.

Spectrum will be installing the lights, and have come on board as a major sponsor, along with New World Rangiora, MainPower, Ray White Rangiora, Visit Waimakariri, Fools of Desire, Compass FM and the North Canterbury News

Music, food trucks, and some additional light installations have been confirmed, and the MainPower North Canterbury Lights photo competition has been launched. It is open to anyone who would like to show their appreciation for places in North Canterbury, with a focus on what makes the region such a great place to live.

They can use North Canterbury lighting for inspiration. All entries must be submitted electronically by noon on September 16.

To enter, email your photo or photographs with a description to rangioralightandsound@gmail.com, with “photo competition” in the subject line.

Multiple entries may be made, with a maximum of five photos.

A description must be included, and all photos must be in either JPG or PNG format. There is a youth and adult category, so state if you are under 16 to be eligible for the youth category. Finalists will have their work showcased in the North Canterbury News

A couple of Have You Seen the Light giveaway campaigns are also planned, along with a colouring contest and a golden ticket competition.

Karl says the festival aims to provide an affordable event for all the family. Tickets are $5 a person or $10 a family, with tickets able to be used over multiple nights. It will run from 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s finale starting at 5pm.

“The four days of festivities are about bringing people together,” he says.

Karl says with all the infrastructure in place, the Rangiora Festival of Colour will fit in seamlessly on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, go to rangioralightandsound.co.nz or facebook.com/pg/rangioralightandsound.