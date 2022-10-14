Friday, 14 October 2022

Ploughing champs cutting the grade

    Gentle touch . . . Ange Protheroe of Hinds carefully manages a pair Dayboo Stud Clydesdale horses while John Booth tends the plough.PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Nicely done . . . Bruce Graham of Ashburton checks his first split during Saturday’s round of the competition.PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Lined up . . . Peter Mehrtens of Oxford checks his line as be comes back on his first split in the vintage section.PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Fly past . . . Pearce Watson of Ashburton aboard his 1938 John Deere tractor, starts his first split of the competition on Saturday as a top dressing plane works the paddocks nearby.PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    As a team . . . Sean Leslie and Casey Tilson of Middlemarch, work with Clydesdales Anja and Sam from Dayboo Stud, at the Oxford Working Mens Club (Vintage section) annual ploughing match on Saturday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Practised touch . . . Bill Ward of Rangiora, carefully prepares his plough for his first run at the competition. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Team work . . . John and Sharon Chynoweth of Woodbine Farm, Oxford, and Clydesdales Blue and Flash, all work as one during the Oxford Working Men's Club (Vintage section) annual ploughing match on Saturday. Story and more photos pages 28, 30. PHOTO:...

    It was a double header for ploughing enthusiasts over the weekend with two days of competition at Oxford.

    On Saturday the Oxford Working Mens Club (Vintage section) held their annual ploughing match at Woodbine Farm near Oxford.

    On Sunday the North Canterbury Ploughing Association held their annual ploughing competition on the same property to find regional qualifiers for the New Zealand nationals in April 2023.

    President Peter Mehrtens says it was and ideal weekend for ploughing and he was happy for the 22 entries on both days.

    ‘‘The weather was ideal and the ground conditions were also perfect, that makes all the difference,’’ he said.

    Mr Mehrtens finished third on Sundays Ploughing Match. and now qualifies for the New Zealand Ploughing Champs in Milton on April 23, 2023. The weekends events covered vintage tractors and ploughs, a silver plough competition, Clydesdale horses and modern tractors with reversible ploughs.

    Mr Mehrtens says each competitor was trying to achieve evenness, straightness, effective weed control, leave no holes and maintain a good appearance in their runs up and down their section of the competition course.

    ‘‘In the two hours you have to complete your entry, it’s all about concentration, finesse and how you set up the plough which determines how your first split looks and then the following lines.’’

    Woodbine Farm owners John and Sharon Chynoweth took the reins of their Clydesdales Blue and Flash, and entered the Rural News Horses competition. Mr Chynoweth says it’s all about “how you set up the plough, how it’s hitched to the horses and how they do their part.”

    The couple have been competing for about seven years and Mr Chynoweth said their interest spawned from his interest in vintage cars and Sharon’s love for horses.

    The pair won on both days of the competitions.

    Bill Ward of Rangiora, didn’t come from a farming background, he’s a retired engineer, but he loves ploughing.

    ‘‘It’s a lot of fun and the people involved are great, there is a lot of camaraderie and fun here each meeting,’’ he said.

    Driving the 1951 Allis Chalmers 1951 tractor and 1940s era plough, Mr Ward said he loves the desire for finesse one gets when sitting on a tractor trying to make the furrow as straight as possible.